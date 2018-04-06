Norwich City v Aston Villa

Marley Watkins (left) featured for Wales in the China Cup last month

Norwich City have no new injury worries against Aston Villa but forward Marley Watkins misses out through illness.

Moritz Leitner could be on the bench after injury but Marco Stiepermann and Onel Hernandez remain sidelined.

Villa boss Steve Bruce may opt to make changes despite Tuesday night's comfortable 3-0 home win over Reading.

Striker Jonathan Kodjia (ankle) and midfielder Glenn Whelan (calf) are both in contention after making their return from the bench in midweek.

Villa's first win in four games kept Bruce's side in fourth, eight points clear of Derby and two points behind third-placed Fulham.

Conor Hourihane's 10th league goal of the season in the win over Reading made him the first Villa central midfielder to reach double figures in a season since David Platt.

SAM's prediction Home win 38% Draw 28% Away win 34%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts