Barnsley v Sheffield United

Nick Townsend will not feature for Barnsley again this season

Adam Davies will continue in goal for Barnsley after Nick Townsend was ruled out for the season with a broken bone in his hand following a training ground altercation with a teammate.

Barnsley boss Jose Morais could choose from an unchanged squad as he has no new injury concerns.

Mark Duffy could return to Sheffield United's midfield after missing the last two games with a groin strain.

Simon Moore will stay in goal in place of the suspended Jamal Blackman.

SAM's prediction Home win 32% Draw 29% Away win 39%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts