Championship
Barnsley12:15Sheff Utd
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Sheffield United

Nick Townsend
Nick Townsend will not feature for Barnsley again this season
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday from 12:00 BST

Adam Davies will continue in goal for Barnsley after Nick Townsend was ruled out for the season with a broken bone in his hand following a training ground altercation with a teammate.

Barnsley boss Jose Morais could choose from an unchanged squad as he has no new injury concerns.

Mark Duffy could return to Sheffield United's midfield after missing the last two games with a groin strain.

Simon Moore will stay in goal in place of the suspended Jamal Blackman.

SAM's prediction
Home win 32%Draw 29%Away win 39%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Barnsley have only picked up one win in their last eight home league matches against the Blades (D4 L3).
  • Sheffield United have not visited Oakwell in a Championship fixture since December 2010, losing 1-0 to a goal from Hugo Colace.
  • Barnsley have won just one of their last 13 league games (D5 L7), keeping just two clean sheets in this run.
  • The Blades are unbeaten in their last 10 league games against sides from South Yorkshire (W7 D3).
  • Oliver McBurnie has scored six of Barnsley's last 10 league goals, although the on-loan Swansea striker has not found the net since 13 February.
  • Leon Clarke, who scored last time out against Cardiff, has netted 16 league goals this season, only in 2012-13 (19) has he registered more in a single campaign.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves40268673363786
2Cardiff39248762332980
3Fulham402112770412975
4Aston Villa402110964372773
5Derby391714857381965
6Middlesbrough401891356391763
7Bristol City4016141056451162
8Millwall4016141050391162
9Sheff Utd40188145345862
10Preston401515104942760
11Brentford401513125647958
12Ipswich40158174951-253
13Leeds40158175256-453
14Norwich401313144250-852
15QPR401311164957-850
16Sheff Wed401114154854-647
17Nottm Forest39137194356-1346
18Hull40914175561-641
19Reading40912194560-1539
20Bolton40912193459-2539
21Birmingham40116233057-2739
22Barnsley39713193958-1934
23Sunderland40613214372-2931
24Burton40710232971-4231
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired