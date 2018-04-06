Hull City v Queens Park Rangers

Hull City midfielder Seb Larsson has made 36 appearances this season

Hull City boss Nigel Adkins could stick with the same side that claimed a point in a 2-2 draw at Wolves on Tuesday.

Forwards Abel Hernandez, Harry Wilson and Jarrod Bowen were all rested for the trip to Molineux and could come back in.

QPR boss Ian Holloway may be forced to make changes from the 4-1 win over Norwich after revealing a number of players were suffering with illness.

Striker Matt Smith will hope to play after scoring against the Canaries.

SAM's prediction Home win 52% Draw 26% Away win 22%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts