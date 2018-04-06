Championship
Hull15:00QPR
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Queens Park Rangers

Sebastian Larsson
Hull City midfielder Seb Larsson has made 36 appearances this season

Hull City boss Nigel Adkins could stick with the same side that claimed a point in a 2-2 draw at Wolves on Tuesday.

Forwards Abel Hernandez, Harry Wilson and Jarrod Bowen were all rested for the trip to Molineux and could come back in.

QPR boss Ian Holloway may be forced to make changes from the 4-1 win over Norwich after revealing a number of players were suffering with illness.

Striker Matt Smith will hope to play after scoring against the Canaries.

Match facts

  • Hull are unbeaten in their last nine home league matches against QPR (W3 D6) since a 2-1 defeat in February 1970 at Boothferry Park.
  • The only previous season in which QPR have completed a league double over the Tigers coincided with their last victory at Hull (1969-70).
  • Matt Smith has been directly involved in 18 league goals this season (9 goals, 9 assists) - his joint-best campaign in the Football League alongside 2013-14 at Leeds (12 goals, 6 assists).
  • Hull have conceded more goals from the penalty spot this season than any other Championship team (7), although opponents QPR have netted just one themselves, missing a penalty versus Reading in their last away game.
  • The Tigers have lost just one of their last 10 home league games, winning three and drawing six.
  • The R's have won the most points from losing positions in the Championship this season (15). In contrast, Hull have dropped the joint-most points from winning positions this term (24).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves40268673363786
2Cardiff39248762332980
3Fulham402112770412975
4Aston Villa402110964372773
5Derby391714857381965
6Middlesbrough401891356391763
7Bristol City4016141056451162
8Millwall4016141050391162
9Sheff Utd40188145345862
10Preston401515104942760
11Brentford401513125647958
12Ipswich40158174951-253
13Leeds40158175256-453
14Norwich401313144250-852
15QPR401311164957-850
16Sheff Wed401114154854-647
17Nottm Forest39137194356-1346
18Hull40914175561-641
19Reading40912194560-1539
20Bolton40912193459-2539
21Birmingham40116233057-2739
22Barnsley39713193958-1934
23Sunderland40613214372-2931
24Burton40710232971-4231
View full Championship table

