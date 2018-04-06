Hull City v Queens Park Rangers
Hull City boss Nigel Adkins could stick with the same side that claimed a point in a 2-2 draw at Wolves on Tuesday.
Forwards Abel Hernandez, Harry Wilson and Jarrod Bowen were all rested for the trip to Molineux and could come back in.
QPR boss Ian Holloway may be forced to make changes from the 4-1 win over Norwich after revealing a number of players were suffering with illness.
Striker Matt Smith will hope to play after scoring against the Canaries.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 52%
|Draw 26%
|Away win 22%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Hull are unbeaten in their last nine home league matches against QPR (W3 D6) since a 2-1 defeat in February 1970 at Boothferry Park.
- The only previous season in which QPR have completed a league double over the Tigers coincided with their last victory at Hull (1969-70).
- Matt Smith has been directly involved in 18 league goals this season (9 goals, 9 assists) - his joint-best campaign in the Football League alongside 2013-14 at Leeds (12 goals, 6 assists).
- Hull have conceded more goals from the penalty spot this season than any other Championship team (7), although opponents QPR have netted just one themselves, missing a penalty versus Reading in their last away game.
- The Tigers have lost just one of their last 10 home league games, winning three and drawing six.
- The R's have won the most points from losing positions in the Championship this season (15). In contrast, Hull have dropped the joint-most points from winning positions this term (24).