Championship
Middlesbrough15:00Nottm Forest
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka
Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka was sacked by Middlesbrough in March 2017
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday from 12:00 BST

Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga will be hoping to start against his former club after scoring from the bench in the draw at Burton.

Full-back Fabio is fit again after a thigh injury and played for the under-23 side in midweek.

Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka is also facing his old side and makes his first return to the Riverside.

Kieran Dowell may be back after injury but fellow midfielder David Vaughan and striker Daryl Murphy are out.

SAM's prediction
Home win 63%Draw 22%Away win 15%

Match facts

  • Eight of the past 12 league meetings between these sides at Middlesbrough have ended as draws (three Middlesbrough wins, one Forest win).
  • Forest's last league double over Middlesbrough came in 1992-93 in the Premier League.
  • Rudy Gestede has scored seven goals in his past six league matches against Forest - four of those came as a substitute.
  • Nottingham Forest have conceded more goals from corners this season than any other Championship team (10).
  • Tony Pulis has not faced Forest since New Year's Day 2005, when his Stoke side lost 1-0 at the City Ground in a Championship match.
  • Middlesbrough have had 18 different players score for them this season - no Championship side has had more.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves40268673363786
2Cardiff39248762332980
3Fulham402112770412975
4Aston Villa402110964372773
5Derby391714857381965
6Middlesbrough401891356391763
7Bristol City4016141056451162
8Millwall4016141050391162
9Sheff Utd40188145345862
10Preston401515104942760
11Brentford401513125647958
12Ipswich40158174951-253
13Leeds40158175256-453
14Norwich401313144250-852
15QPR401311164957-850
16Sheff Wed401114154854-647
17Nottm Forest39137194356-1346
18Hull40914175561-641
19Reading40912194560-1539
20Bolton40912193459-2539
21Birmingham40116233057-2739
22Barnsley39713193958-1934
23Sunderland40613214372-2931
24Burton40710232971-4231
View full Championship table

