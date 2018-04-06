Millwall v Bristol City

Northern Ireland's George Saville has scored three goals in his last five Millwall appearances

Millwall boss Neil Harris could stick with the side that has guided them to a 14-game unbeaten run.

The Lions have been unchanged in eight of their past nine games, but Aiden O'Brien, Tom Elliott, Fred Onyedinma, Tim Cahill and Ryan Tunnicliffe are all available.

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson may bring in Callum O'Dowda and Matty Taylor.

Taylor is back after a hernia problem, while O'Dowda had an injection in his ankle and is still to be passed fit.

SAM's prediction Home win 46% Draw 28% Away win 26%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:

"We have to re-write our story in our heads. We've got six games to go now and the most important one is Saturday.

"They're a tough team but let's go and enjoy it and play our game, with some thrust. Let's be dynamic.

"Hopefully we'll take it right to the wire, and I'm excited, because we've got some good players and we have just got to make sure they bring it to the table."

Match facts