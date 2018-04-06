Birmingham City v Burton Albion

From the section

Che Adams signed a new five-year contract with Birmingham in September

Birmingham City's Che Adams begins a three-match suspension after being sent off in the 1-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday.

Fellow striker Sam Gallagher (calf) and midfielder Craig Gardner (hamstring) are both doubts.

Burton winger Lloyd Dyer is a doubt after picking up a knock in the home draw against Middlesbrough.

Lucas Akins (hamstring) is nearing a return and will also be assessed, as will Darren Bent and Jacob Davenport.

SAM's prediction Home win 58% Draw 24% Away win 18%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

