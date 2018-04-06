Birmingham City v Burton Albion
Birmingham City's Che Adams begins a three-match suspension after being sent off in the 1-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday.
Fellow striker Sam Gallagher (calf) and midfielder Craig Gardner (hamstring) are both doubts.
Burton winger Lloyd Dyer is a doubt after picking up a knock in the home draw against Middlesbrough.
Lucas Akins (hamstring) is nearing a return and will also be assessed, as will Darren Bent and Jacob Davenport.
Match facts
- Birmingham beat Burton at St Andrew's earlier this season, winning 1-0 in the FA Cup.
- The Brewers have a 100% Championship record against the Blues, winning all three of their league meetings.
- No Championship side is currently enjoying a longer winning run than the Blues (3) - they last won four consecutively in league competition back in October 2015.
- Burton are on the current longest winless run in the division, going seven games without a victory (D2 L5).
- Both of Garry Monk's two previous home Championship meetings with Burton have ended in 2-0 wins, with Leeds in October 2016 and Middlesbrough in August 2017.
- Lloyd Dyer has scored a goal in all three of his league appearances against Birmingham for the Brewers.