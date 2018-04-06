Derby County v Bolton Wanderers

Bradley Johnson has not scored in 18 appearances for the Rams since his goal in the 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on October 21

Derby could still be without midfielder Bradley Johnson, who has a foot injury and missed Monday's win at Preston.

Captain Richard Keogh was dropped for that game and boss Gary Rowett may keep faith with Alex Pearce, while, Ikechi Anya and Marcus Olsson are doubts.

Bolton midfielder Jan Kitchhoff is out with a hamstring injury suffered in the home defeat by Birmingham.

His likely deputy Karl Henry also has a hamstring injury but may return, while Darren Pratley is nearing fitness.

SAM's prediction Home win 67% Draw 21% Away win 12%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts