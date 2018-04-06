Championship
Brentford15:00Ipswich
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Ipswich Town

Brentford boss Dean Smith looks on from the dugout
Brentford boss Dean Smith has been linked with the vacant West Brom job
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday from 12:00 BST

Brentford are likely to be without winger Florian Jozefzoon, who picked up an ankle injury in their win on Monday.

Midfielder Lewis Macleod missed the game at Bristol City, but could be in contention after returning to training.

Ipswich winger Mustapha Carayol should be fit despite going off in their draw with Millwall, although captain Cole Skuse is a doubt with a head injury.

Teenage striker Ben Folami is likely to feature, but midfielder Tom Adeyemi (hamstring) is out for the season.

SAM's prediction
Home win 64%Draw 21%Away win 14%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Brentford have won one of their last six matches against Ipswich at Griffin Park (D2 L3) in all competitions, although that victory came last season in the Championship.
  • The Tractor Boys have never completed a league double over the Bees in the five previous seasons in which they have met.
  • No player has been directly involved in more Championship goals this season than Ipswich's Martyn Waghorn (22 - 14 goals, 8 assists).
  • Neal Maupay has scored more goals as a substitute than any other player in the Championship this season (6).
  • Brentford have won just one of their last six league games at Griffin Park (D3 L2), this after winning the previous three in a row.
  • Ipswich have failed to win any of their last five games in the Championship (D2 L3), failing to score in four of those matches.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves40268673363786
2Cardiff39248762332980
3Fulham402112770412975
4Aston Villa402110964372773
5Derby391714857381965
6Middlesbrough401891356391763
7Bristol City4016141056451162
8Millwall4016141050391162
9Sheff Utd40188145345862
10Preston401515104942760
11Brentford401513125647958
12Ipswich40158174951-253
13Leeds40158175256-453
14Norwich401313144250-852
15QPR401311164957-850
16Sheff Wed401114154854-647
17Nottm Forest39137194356-1346
18Hull40914175561-641
19Reading40912194560-1539
20Bolton40912193459-2539
21Birmingham40116233057-2739
22Barnsley39713193958-1934
23Sunderland40613214372-2931
24Burton40710232971-4231
View full Championship table

