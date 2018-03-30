Zlatan Ibrahimovic: I wanted to join LA Galaxy before Man Utd move

LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he wanted to join the Major League Soccer side two years ago, before signing for Manchester United.

Ibrahimovic joined the Los Angles club last week after the mutual termination of his Old Trafford contract.

The 36-year-old Swede scored 29 goals in 53 games for United.

"[The move] was supposed to happen before Manchester United. My head was here. I wanted to come here," he said at his first Galaxy news conference.

