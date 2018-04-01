BBC Sport - April Fools: Grandstand's prank from the archives

Classic Grandstand April Fools' prank

BBC Sport remembers Grandstand's classic April Fools' Day prank, when the staff staged a fake fight behind presenter Des Lynam during a live broadcast.

The original broadcast took place on 1 April, 1989.

Top videos

Video

Classic Grandstand April Fools' prank

Video

Guardiola delighted with performance after three-week break

Video

Hammers support inspired players - Moyes

Video

Howe praises 'incredible' Defoe after Cherries equaliser

Video

Mourinho praises 'fantastic' first-half display

Video

Wilkins' 'magnificent' FA Cup final goal for Man Utd

Video

Lallana injury 'doesn't look good' - Klopp

Video

Warner's tears over ball-tampering scandal

  • From the section News
Video

Joshua wowed by boxing glove card trick

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Joshua & Parker weigh in on eve of fight

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan
Playing Rugby

Rugbytots MK and Bedford

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired