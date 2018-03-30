Emre Can: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says contract talks still open

Emre Can has scored six goals in all competitions this season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says "nothing is decided" on the future of midfielder Emre Can and contract talks are ongoing.

The Germany international's deal runs out at the end of the season and he has been heavily linked with a move to Italian giants Juventus.

However, Klopp said negotiations with the 24-year-old remain "open".

"We are in talks with him and it's all good so far - apart from him signing a contract. That's all," Klopp said.

Can joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen for £10m in 2014 and has played 166 times for the club.

He has made 37 appearances this season but is a doubt for Saturday's Premier League match against Crystal Palace because of a back injury.