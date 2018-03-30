BBC Sport - Jesse Lingard: Manchester United midfielder looks back on loan days

'The voice!' Lingard reacts to old interview

  • From the section Man Utd

Jesse Lingard looks back at an old Football Focus interview which featured him on loan at Birmingham City, and reflects on how those loan spells helped his career at Manchester United.

Watch the full feature on Football Focus, Saturday 31st March on BBC One at 12:00PM BST.

Top videos

Video

'The voice!' Lingard reacts to old interview

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Great Good Friday goals: Henry, Klinsmann & Owen

Video

Tampering and tears - Australia's week of woe

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Smith breaks down in news conference

  • From the section Cricket
Video

This Country star's Premier League predictions

Audio

5 live Sport

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

The teenage weightlifter defying a stereotype

  • From the section Wales
Video

What's happened to Australia trio sends message to world cricket - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Gabby meets Petr Cech

  • From the section iPlayer
Audio

The Cheating Scandal that Rocked Cricket

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Harrogate Town confident of winning FA People's Cup

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
MKRC racing in Bled, Slovenia

Learn to Row Taster Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired