Atlético Madrid 1-0 Deportivo La Coruña

Kevin Gameiro celebrates scoring a penalty for Atletico Madrid against Deportivo La Coruna
Kevin Gameiro has scored 10 league and cup goals for Atletico Madrid this season

Atletico Madrid will go into next Sunday's derby against Real Madrid four points ahead of their neighbours after victory over Deportivo La Coruna.

A first-half penalty by France forward Kevin Gameiro earned Diego Simeone's side an eighth straight clean sheet home win at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico remain second in La Liga, nine points behind leaders Barcelona with eight games left.

Real, who won 3-0 away to Las Palmas on Saturday, are third in the table.

Next weekend's Madrid derby takes place at Real's Bernabeu Stadium (15:15 BST).

Atletico have not conceded at home since 20 January.

Deportivo have gone 15 La Liga games without a win and are 19th in the table, eight points from safety.

On Saturday, Barcelona scored goals in the 88th and 89th minutes as they came from 2-0 down to draw at Sevilla, with substitute Lionel Messi hitting the equaliser.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 45MuñozBooked at 28minsSubstituted forDiego Costaat 64'minutesBooked at 69mins
  • 15Savic
  • 2Godín
  • 19Hernández
  • 14Gabi
  • 5ParteySubstituted forMoyaat 88'minutes
  • 11Correa
  • 6Koke
  • 8Ñíguez
  • 21GameiroSubstituted forTorresat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Torres
  • 18Diego Costa
  • 25Werner
  • 27Bare
  • 33Moya
  • 46Montoro
  • 54Agüero

Dep La Coruña

  • 13Martínez
  • 2Juanfran
  • 6Albentosa
  • 12da Silva Júnior
  • 16Correia PintoBooked at 13mins
  • 20dos Santos Torres
  • 5MosqueraBooked at 90mins
  • 21MuntariSubstituted forValleat 63'minutes
  • 8ColakSubstituted forBakkaliat 77'minutes
  • 7PérezBooked at 33mins
  • 15AdriánSubstituted forAndoneat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Andone
  • 11Gil
  • 18Bakkali
  • 19Valle
  • 23Valentín
  • 24Schär
  • 25Koval
Referee:
Daniel Jesús Trujillo Suárez
Attendance:
49,351

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamDep La Coruña
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home15
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away7
Fouls
Home14
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Deportivo de La Coruña 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 1, Deportivo de La Coruña 0.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Raúl Albentosa.

Attempt blocked. Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Koke.

Booking

Pedro Mosquera (Deportivo de La Coruña) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Pedro Mosquera (Deportivo de La Coruña).

Jan Oblak (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Guilherme (Deportivo de La Coruña).

Corner, Deportivo de La Coruña. Conceded by Lucas Hernández.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Antonio Moya replaces Thomas Partey because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Zakaria Bakkali (Deportivo de La Coruña) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Foul by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).

Pedro Mosquera (Deportivo de La Coruña) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gabi (Atlético de Madrid).

Zakaria Bakkali (Deportivo de La Coruña) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Deportivo de La Coruña. Florin Andone replaces Adrián López.

Attempt saved. Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Zakaria Bakkali (Deportivo de La Coruña) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Pérez.

Substitution

Substitution, Deportivo de La Coruña. Zakaria Bakkali replaces Emre Colak.

Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Luisinho (Deportivo de La Coruña).

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Fernando Torres replaces Kevin Gameiro.

Booking

Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid).

Raúl Albentosa (Deportivo de La Coruña) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Luisinho.

Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Luisinho (Deportivo de La Coruña).

Attempt missed. Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Koke.

Attempt blocked. Borja Valle (Deportivo de La Coruña) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Adrián López with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Diego Costa replaces Carlos Isaac.

Substitution

Substitution, Deportivo de La Coruña. Borja Valle replaces Sulley Muntari.

Corner, Deportivo de La Coruña. Conceded by Gabi.

Foul by Gabi (Atlético de Madrid).

Emre Colak (Deportivo de La Coruña) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Rubén Martínez.

Attempt blocked. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.

Corner, Deportivo de La Coruña. Conceded by Gabi.

Attempt missed. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 1st April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona30237076156176
2Atl Madrid30207350143667
3Real Madrid30196576334363
4Valencia30195658312762
5Villarreal30145114034647
6Sevilla30144123946-746
7Girona30128104443144
8Real Betis29134124953-443
9Celta Vigo30117124643340
10Eibar30117123643-740
11Getafe29109103527839
12Ath Bilbao30812103034-436
13Espanyol30812102637-1136
14Leganés30106142536-1136
15Real Sociedad3097145152-134
16Alavés30102182645-1932
17Levante30513122644-1828
18Las Palmas3056192161-4021
19Dep La Coruña3048182661-3520
20Malaga3045211745-2817
View full Spanish La Liga table

