Atlético Madrid 1-0 Deportivo La Coruña

Kevin Gameiro has scored 10 league and cup goals for Atletico Madrid this season

Atletico Madrid will go into next Sunday's derby against Real Madrid four points ahead of their neighbours after victory over Deportivo La Coruna.

A first-half penalty by France forward Kevin Gameiro earned Diego Simeone's side an eighth straight clean sheet home win at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico remain second in La Liga, nine points behind leaders Barcelona with eight games left.

Real, who won 3-0 away to Las Palmas on Saturday, are third in the table.

Next weekend's Madrid derby takes place at Real's Bernabeu Stadium (15:15 BST).

Atletico have not conceded at home since 20 January.

Deportivo have gone 15 La Liga games without a win and are 19th in the table, eight points from safety.

On Saturday, Barcelona scored goals in the 88th and 89th minutes as they came from 2-0 down to draw at Sevilla, with substitute Lionel Messi hitting the equaliser.