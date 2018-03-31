Juventus 3-1 AC Milan

From the section

Cuadrado scored on his first appearance in 2018 for Juventus

Juventus took a big step towards the Serie A title as a hard-fought victory against AC Milan moved them four points clear at the top of the table.

Paulo Dybala put the hosts ahead with a powerful strike but Leonardo Bonucci, who left Juventus to join Milan last summer, equalised with a header.

Ex-Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado nodded in Sami Khedira's cross late on to restore Juventus' lead.

Khedira then got a third with a clinical strike to seal the win.

It was the perfect result for Juventus after second-place Napoli could only draw 1-1 with Sassuolo earlier on Saturday.