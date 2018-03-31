Match ends, Juventus 3, Milan 1.
Juventus 3-1 AC Milan
Juventus took a big step towards the Serie A title as a hard-fought victory against AC Milan moved them four points clear at the top of the table.
Paulo Dybala put the hosts ahead with a powerful strike but Leonardo Bonucci, who left Juventus to join Milan last summer, equalised with a header.
Ex-Chelsea winger Juan Cuadrado nodded in Sami Khedira's cross late on to restore Juventus' lead.
Khedira then got a third with a clinical strike to seal the win.
It was the perfect result for Juventus after second-place Napoli could only draw 1-1 with Sassuolo earlier on Saturday.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Buffon
- 15Barzagli
- 4BenatiaBooked at 38mins
- 3Chiellini
- 26LichtsteinerSubstituted forDouglas Costaat 45'minutes
- 6Khedira
- 5PjanicSubstituted forBentancurat 75'minutes
- 14MatuidiSubstituted forCuadradoat 61'minutes
- 22Asamoah
- 10Dybala
- 9Higuaín
Substitutes
- 2De Sciglio
- 7Cuadrado
- 8Marchisio
- 11Douglas Costa
- 16Pinsoglio
- 21Höwedes
- 23Szczesny
- 24Rugani
- 27Sturaro
- 30Bentancur
AC Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 2Calabria
- 19Bonucci
- 13Romagnoli
- 68RodríguezBooked at 39mins
- 79Kessié
- 21BigliaBooked at 52minsSubstituted forMontolivoat 76'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 5Bonaventura
- 8Fernández Saez
- 9Valente SilvaSubstituted forKalinicat 65'minutes
- 10CalhanogluSubstituted forCutroneat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Mauri
- 7Kalinic
- 11Borini
- 17Zapata
- 18Montolivo
- 22Musacchio
- 30Storari
- 31Antonelli
- 63Cutrone
- 73Locatelli
- 90Donnarumma
- Referee:
- Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 3, Milan 1.
Offside, Milan. Suso tries a through ball, but Patrick Cutrone is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Ricardo Rodríguez (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 3, Milan 1. Sami Khedira (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.
Medhi Benatia (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nikola Kalinic (Milan).
Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).
Nikola Kalinic (Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Riccardo Montolivo (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Andrea Barzagli (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Riccardo Montolivo (Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Patrick Cutrone replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 2, Milan 1. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sami Khedira with a cross.
Offside, Juventus. Giorgio Chiellini tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Higuaín is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Riccardo Montolivo replaces Lucas Biglia.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur replaces Miralem Pjanic.
Offside, Juventus. Giorgio Chiellini tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Higuaín is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Biglia (Milan).
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan).
Attempt missed. Giacomo Bonaventura (Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu.
Foul by Nikola Kalinic (Milan).
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Milan. Nikola Kalinic replaces André Silva.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado replaces Blaise Matuidi.
Franck Kessié (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).
Attempt saved. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alessio Romagnoli.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Gianluigi Buffon.
Attempt saved. Suso (Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by André Silva following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Medhi Benatia (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.
Booking
Lucas Biglia (Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Lucas Biglia (Milan).