Bayern Munich 6-0 Borussia Dortmund

Franck Ribery is set to win his eighth Bundesliga title with Bayern next weekend

Bayern Munich are one win away from retaining the Bundesliga after humiliating rivals Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker on Saturday evening.

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick against his former side, while Thomas Muller, James Rodriguez and Franck Ribery also scored.

Dortmund had no answer but remain third in the table - 21 points behind Bayern.

Jupp Heynckes can win his fourth Bayern title against Augsburg next Saturday - 29 years after his first.

The 72-year-old has already won five major honours in his three spells in charge of Bayern, and will have an eye on a second Champions League trophy with a quarter-final against Sevilla on Tuesday night.

Second-placed Schalke's win against Freiburg earlier on Saturday meant that Heynckes' side could not seal their sixth straight title at home against their biggest recent rivals.

It was the first time that Dortmund had conceded five first-half Bundesliga goals since 1978 - when they lost 12-0 to Borussia Monchengladbach.

But they were rampant regardless, scoring five times in the first half to underline their dominance of German football.

Lewandowski - linked with a move to Real Madrid again this week - took just five minutes to put the champions elect ahead when he buried Muller's pass.

Ribery had a goal disallowed for offside before James steered in David Alaba's cutback. The game was as good as over when Muller volleyed the third in the 23rd minute, but there was still time for Lewandowski and Ribery to both profit from some hesitant Dortmund defending to score before half time.

As is so often the case, the second half was largely a non-event, although Dortmund forward Mario Gotze did hit the post.

And Lewandowski completed his treble with two minutes left, another tap-in after Roman Burki could not hold Josh Kimmich's cross.