Bayern Munich 6-0 Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich are one win away from retaining the Bundesliga after humiliating rivals Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker on Saturday evening.
Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick against his former side, while Thomas Muller, James Rodriguez and Franck Ribery also scored.
Dortmund had no answer but remain third in the table - 21 points behind Bayern.
Jupp Heynckes can win his fourth Bayern title against Augsburg next Saturday - 29 years after his first.
The 72-year-old has already won five major honours in his three spells in charge of Bayern, and will have an eye on a second Champions League trophy with a quarter-final against Sevilla on Tuesday night.
Second-placed Schalke's win against Freiburg earlier on Saturday meant that Heynckes' side could not seal their sixth straight title at home against their biggest recent rivals.
But they were rampant regardless, scoring five times in the first half to underline their dominance of German football.
Lewandowski - linked with a move to Real Madrid again this week - took just five minutes to put the champions elect ahead when he buried Muller's pass.
Ribery had a goal disallowed for offside before James steered in David Alaba's cutback. The game was as good as over when Muller volleyed the third in the 23rd minute, but there was still time for Lewandowski and Ribery to both profit from some hesitant Dortmund defending to score before half time.
As is so often the case, the second half was largely a non-event, although Dortmund forward Mario Gotze did hit the post.
And Lewandowski completed his treble with two minutes left, another tap-in after Roman Burki could not hold Josh Kimmich's cross.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 13Rafinha
- 17Boateng
- 5Hummels
- 27AlabaSubstituted forKimmichat 45'minutes
- 25Müller
- 8Javi Martínez
- 11RodríguezSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 65'minutes
- 10Robben
- 9Lewandowski
- 7RibéryBooked at 65minsSubstituted forRudyat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Wagner
- 4Süle
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 19Rudy
- 22Starke
- 24Tolisso
- 32Kimmich
B Dortmund
- 38Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 25Papastathopoulos
- 16Akanji
- 29Schmelzer
- 19Dahoud
- 27CastroSubstituted forWeiglat 29'minutesBooked at 65mins
- 22PulisicSubstituted forPhilippat 74'minutes
- 10GötzeSubstituted forSahinat 78'minutes
- 21Schürrle
- 44Batshuayi
Substitutes
- 1Weidenfeller
- 8Sahin
- 14Isak
- 15Toljan
- 20Philipp
- 33Weigl
- 34Gómez Martin
- Referee:
- Bastian Dankert
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 6, Borussia Dortmund 0.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 6, Borussia Dortmund 0. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Roman Bürki tries a through ball, but André Schürrle is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by André Schürrle.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Nuri Sahin replaces Mario Götze.
Offside, FC Bayern München. Jérôme Boateng tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Maximilian Philipp replaces Christian Pulisic.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) with an attempt from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Arjen Robben with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Christian Pulisic.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Sebastian Rudy replaces Franck Ribéry.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Mario Götze tries a through ball, but Christian Pulisic is caught offside.
Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thiago Alcántara replaces James Rodríguez.
Booking
Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Mahmoud Dahoud tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Attempt saved. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Javi Martínez.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Sokratis.
Foul by Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München).
Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Rafinha (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.
Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Joshua Kimmich replaces David Alaba.
Second Half
Second Half begins FC Bayern München 5, Borussia Dortmund 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, FC Bayern München 5, Borussia Dortmund 0.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 5, Borussia Dortmund 0. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by James Rodríguez.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Video Review: Goal. Referee decision on field stands.
Delay in match (FC Bayern München). Video Review.