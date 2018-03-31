Sevilla 2-2 Barcelona

Luis Suarez celebrates his goal that brought the score back to 2-1

Substitute Lionel Messi scored a sublime 89th-minute equaliser as leaders Barcelona came from 2-0 down to preserve their unbeaten La Liga record.

Sevilla looked set to inflict a first league defeat on Barca for 11 months after goals by Franco Vazquez and Luis Muriel.

Luis Suarez pulled a goal back from close range in the 88th minute before Messi equalised moments later.

Barca's leading scorer curled home his 26th league goal from outside the area.

Messi had missed both of Argentina's friendlies during the international break because of a hamstring injury and was left out of the starting line-up for this game.

Barcelona are 12 points clear at the top of the table although Atletico Madrid will cut the gap to nine if they beat Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday (19:45 BST).

Sevilla, who are sixth in the table, wasted a string of chances to seal victory when 2-0 up.

They have not beaten Barcelona since October 2015 although they will get another chance to overcome Ernesto Valverde's side when the teams meet in the Copa del Rey final on 21 April.

The teams could also still meet in the Champions League.

Barcelona are chasing a European and domestic treble and host Roma in the Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday, while Sevilla entertain Bayern Munich the day before.