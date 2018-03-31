Las Palmas 0-3 Real Madrid

Match ends, Las Palmas 0, Real Madrid 3.
Gareth Bale scored twice as Real Madrid prepared for their upcoming Champions League game at Juventus with a comfortable victory at Las Palmas.
Cristiano Ronaldo and captain Sergio Ramos were both rested for the game and it was left to Bale to get the job done against their lowly La Liga opponents.
The Wales forward opened the scoring midway through the first half, powering into the area before smashing home.
Karim Benzema then scored from spot before Bale also converted a penalty.
The win moved Real to within a point of second-placed Atletico Madrid, who host struggling Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.
Real travel to Turin on Tuesday for their Champions League quarter-final first leg with Juventus.
Line-ups
Las Palmas
- 13Chichizola
- 12Rocha MachadoSubstituted forSamperioat 45'minutes
- 20GálvezBooked at 45mins
- 22Navarro JiménezBooked at 51mins
- 3Aguirregaray
- 18Castellano Betancor
- 25Aquilani
- 8Halilovic
- 4GómezSubstituted forExpósitoat 45'minutes
- 11Figueroa CabreraBooked at 36minsSubstituted forEzekielat 85'minutes
- 9Calleri
Substitutes
- 1Lizoain
- 2Simón
- 5García
- 14Ezekiel
- 16Samperio
- 28Ramírez
- 29Expósito
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 6NachoSubstituted forHakimiat 29'minutes
- 5Varane
- 3Vallejo
- 15Hernández
- 17Vázquez
- 14CasemiroSubstituted forLlorenteat 62'minutes
- 10ModricSubstituted forKovacicat 61'minutes
- 11Bale
- 20Asensio
- 9Benzema
Substitutes
- 13Casilla
- 18Llorente
- 19Hakimi
- 21Mayoral
- 23Kovacic
- 27Tejero
- 32Rodríguez
- Referee:
- Pablo González Fuertes
- Attendance:
- 22,942
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Las Palmas 0, Real Madrid 3.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Matías Aguirregaray.
Attempt blocked. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcos Llorente.
Attempt missed. Alejandro Gálvez (Las Palmas) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Alberto Aquilani (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Real Madrid).
Corner, Las Palmas. Conceded by Jesús Vallejo.
Attempt blocked. Imoh Ezekiel (Las Palmas) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Ximo Navarro (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Las Palmas. Imoh Ezekiel replaces Momo.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Calleri (Las Palmas) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alberto Aquilani following a corner.
Corner, Las Palmas. Conceded by Raphael Varane.
Foul by Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid).
Ximo Navarro (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Alberto Aquilani (Las Palmas) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Momo.
Attempt blocked. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez.
Jesús Vallejo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Erik Expósito (Las Palmas).
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Leandro Chichizola (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Raphael Varane.
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jairo Samperio (Las Palmas).
Attempt missed. Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Jonathan Calleri (Las Palmas) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Momo with a cross.
Foul by Theo Hernández (Real Madrid).
Matías Aguirregaray (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Alen Halilovic (Las Palmas) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jonathan Calleri.
Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Real Madrid).
Momo (Las Palmas) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Real Madrid).
Momo (Las Palmas) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Theo Hernández (Real Madrid).
Alen Halilovic (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Calleri (Las Palmas) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alen Halilovic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Las Palmas. Conceded by Jesús Vallejo.
Attempt blocked. Momo (Las Palmas) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alen Halilovic.
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).