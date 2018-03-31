Las Palmas 0-3 Real Madrid

Bale has scored 17 goals for club and country this season

Gareth Bale scored twice as Real Madrid prepared for their upcoming Champions League game at Juventus with a comfortable victory at Las Palmas.

Cristiano Ronaldo and captain Sergio Ramos were both rested for the game and it was left to Bale to get the job done against their lowly La Liga opponents.

The Wales forward opened the scoring midway through the first half, powering into the area before smashing home.

Karim Benzema then scored from spot before Bale also converted a penalty.

The win moved Real to within a point of second-placed Atletico Madrid, who host struggling Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

Real travel to Turin on Tuesday for their Champions League quarter-final first leg with Juventus.