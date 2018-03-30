Hamilton: Ioannis Skondras & Chrysovalantis Kozoronis leave club

Ioannis Skondras and Sofien Moussa
Ioannis Skondras (left) joined Hamilton after spells with Atromitos and PAOK

Greek players Ioannis Skondras and Chrysovalantis Kozoronis have left Hamilton Academical, the club have announced.

Defender Skondras, 28, had been absent in recent weeks having returned to his homeland to attend to a family matter.

He made 41 appearances after joining Accies in January 2017, scoring four times.

Midfielder Kozoronis arrived at Hamilton in January of this year but did not play for Martin Canning's team.

Earlier this season, Skondras was banned for five matches for excessive misconduct in December's meeting with Ross County, a match in which he was sent off.

Hamilton visit Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday with Accies ninth in the table.

Chrysovalantis Kozoronis
Kozoronis was formerly with PAS Giannina and Ergotelis

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
MKRC racing in Bled, Slovenia

Learn to Row Taster Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired