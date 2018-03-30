Martin Boyle: Hibernian winger considers representing Australia

Martin Boyle is a Scotland Under-16 international

Hibernian winger Martin Boyle is considering representing Australia.

Scotland-born Boyle, 24, qualifies for Bert van Marwijk's side through his father, who was born in Sydney.

Australia have qualified for this year's World Cup - their fourth in a row - and will play France, Peru and Denmark in Group C.

"I'm not looking that far ahead," said former Scotland Under-16 player Boyle in relation to this summer's tournament in Russia.

"I'm just trying to sort out a passport and whatever comes along that way, comes along.

"The club has spoken to representatives on that side, and I just need to keep working hard and whatever comes, comes."

Boyle has scored 24 goals in 128 appearances since joining Hibs in 2015 and previously played for Montrose and Dundee.

St Johnstone's former Hibs player David Wotherspoon, who was born in Scotland and played for the country's Under-21 side, recently elected to play for Canada, whom he qualifies for through his mother, and won his first cap in Saturday's 1-0 win over New Zealand.

"You see people playing international football that are born in different countries all the time," added Boyle.