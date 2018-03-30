BBC Sport - Irish Cup: A word or two for semi-finals Saturday
A word or two for semi-finals Saturday
Irish
We've got the views from all four teams in the Irish Cup semi-finals as Loughgall bid to stun Cliftonville while Larne are also eyeing a giant-killing act against Coleraine.
Loughgall's last appearance at the semi-final stage was back in 1997 while fellow Championship side Larne face a Coleraine side challenging for a league and cup double.
