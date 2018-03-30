Scottish Gossip: Sir Alex Ferguson, Hampden, Celtic, Hibernian, McGinn

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Manchester United and Scotland manager Sir Alex Ferguson has urged the Scottish FA to keep Hampden as the country's national football stadium, with the organisation's current lease coming to an end in 2020. (Sun)

Ferguson believes leaving Hampden would be leaving history behind. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes completing a treble this season would eclipse last season's domestic clean sweep, even though they have not emulated last year's feat of remaining unbeaten against Scottish opposition. Rodgers highlighted a longer run in Europe this term as a mark of improvement. (Times - subscription required)

Meanwhile, Rodgers insists Scott Sinclair is happy at Celtic, despite speculation linking him with a move. (Herald - subscription required)

Rodgers (right) brought Sinclair to Celtic from Aston Villa in 2016

Hull City are considering a summer move for Celtic and Scotland forward Ryan Christie, who is currently on loan at Aberdeen. (Daily Express, print edition)

Rangers need to make a decision about manager Graeme Murty's future soon, insists ex-Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson with his former Scotland team-mate in post only until the end of the season as things stand. (Daily Record)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has told John McGinn he should not be leaving Easter Road for any club where he is not guaranteed first-team football. (Scotsman)

Lennon believes Scotland midfielder McGinn is worth £5m. (Daily Mail)

Lennon has backed McGinn's club-mate Dylan McGeouch to return to the Scotland squad for their summer matches against Peru and Mexico after having to withdraw from the squad that faced Costa Rica and Hungary with injury. (Scotsman)

McGinn and McGeouch have been stand-out performers for Hibs this season

Defender Scott Tanser says St Johnstone are "the best club I have been at" and is keen to remain in Perth beyond his current contract, which ends this summer. (Herald - subscription required)

Hearts are keen to talk to Queen of the South about their forward Lyndon Dykes with a view to signing the Australian for next season. (Scotsman)

Meanwhile, owner Ann Budge says Hearts' recently opened new stand at Tynecastle will generate an additional £3m per year for the club. (Times - subscription required)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish runner Guy Learmonth has criticised UK Athletics' lottery funding programme and is motivated to beat his English rivals who do get funding when he takes them on at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games. (Herald - subscription required)

Olympic medal-winning swimmer Michael Jamieson believes Scotland have "a real chance to get a very good medal tally" at the Gold Coast Games. (National)