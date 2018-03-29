BBC Sport - Irish Cup: semi-finalists Larne to challenge the 'big boys'

Cup semi-finalists Larne to challenge the 'big boys'

  Irish

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch says his team's main goal is to start challenging the Premiership clubs as soon as possible.

The Championship side have received fresh investment from businessman Kenny Bruce this season, which has been rewarded with an Irish Cup semi-final against Coleraine on Saturday.

"The objective is to get ourselves back into the Premiership as quickly as possible and hopefully go up and start challenging with the big boys," said Lynch.

