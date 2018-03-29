Dundee United: Paul Sturrock - 'I am a retired manager'

Paul Sturrock has returned as an adviser to manager Csaba Laszlo

Paul Sturrock insists he is a "retired manager" and has no interest in taking over at Dundee United despite returning to the club as a temporary coach.

The 61-year-old was last week brought in as an advisor to boss Csaba Laszlo, who was forced to deny claims the move undermined his authority.

"I have got my over-60s railcard," quipped former United hero Sturrock, who managed the club from 1998-2000.

"I've put in now for my bus pass, which I'm hoping will come very quickly."

Sturrock was most recently involved in management with Yeovil Town in 2015, and had recently taken on a scouting role for the Tannadice club.

He has managed nine different clubs including Southampton and Sheffield Wednesday but insists he is enjoying the pleasures of retirement too much to contemplate returning.

'I'm the captain of my pub pool team'

"I have two pairs now of velcro shoes; I promised myself I would never buy velcro shoes but at my age now I really need them," he said.

"Meaning... I am a retired manager. I have seen it, done it, got the T-shirt. This is my football club, this is who I support and that's the reason I have come back, to help as much as possible.

"I am excited about my recruitment job, I'm really looking forward to doing that. And I am excited about getting back on the training ground.

"Myself and my partner have some horses, we've got two chihuahuas; we have a cockatiel. I've got a nice garden, I'm the captain of the pool team in the pub, I have a metal detector - I'm definitely going to find some pirates' doubloons on the beaches of Cornwall.

"I have a fishing rod and I'm going to have a right go to see if I can catch some fish; I'm golfing - I am getting worse instead of better but I'm looking to improve my handicap. I have got all that.

"At the same time I am going to charge about the country trying to find the right players for this football club. That's my job."

Sturrock quit as United boss in 2000 and always claimed he had unfinished business at a club where he scored 171 goals in 574 games and helped them to a league title, European Cup semi-final and Uefa Cup final.

But his role will be confined to helping them turn round a run of two wins in 11 matches and sorting out a recruitment policy which he claims has been damaged by a "revolving door" of managers.

United are currently fourth in the Scottish Championship, seven points behind second-placed Livingston and 21 behind runaway leaders St Mirren, ahead of Saturday's game at third-placed Greenock Morton.