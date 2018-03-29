Dundee boss Neil McCann & St Johnstone's Zander Clark given two-game bans

Dundee manager Neil McCann
Dundee manager Neil McCann denied slapping St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark

Dundee manager Neil McCann has been handed a two-match touchline ban for his post-match behaviour against St Johnstone this month.

McCann was involved in a confrontation with Saints goalkeeper Zander Clark after an exchange with the St Johnstone kit man as they left the dugout area.

Clark has also been given a two-game suspension for his part in the clash.

McCann will be banned from the dugout for Sunday's Premiership game against Hearts and Wednesday's match at Celtic.

Clark will be unavailable for Saints' league games against Aberdeen on Saturday and Motherwell on 7 April.

McCann, who dismissed the incident as "handbags" at the time, denied slapping Clark, who was the Perth side's substitute goalkeeper at Dens Park.

St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark
St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark was also found guilty of "excessive misconduct"

