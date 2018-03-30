BBC Sport - 2018 World Cup: Dion Dublin meets Tunisia fan who wants revenge over England
The Tunisia fan seeking World Cup 'revenge' over England
- From the section England
Dion Dublin meets a Tunisia fan who thinks his country can get "revenge" over group rivals England at the 2018 World Cup, after the Three Lions' 2-0 win in the 1998 tournament.
Watch the full feature on Football Focus, Saturday 31st March on BBC One at 12:00PM BST.
