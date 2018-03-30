BBC Sport - 2018 World Cup: Dion Dublin meets Tunisia fan who wants revenge over England

The Tunisia fan seeking World Cup 'revenge' over England

  • From the section England

Dion Dublin meets a Tunisia fan who thinks his country can get "revenge" over group rivals England at the 2018 World Cup, after the Three Lions' 2-0 win in the 1998 tournament.

Watch the full feature on Football Focus, Saturday 31st March on BBC One at 12:00PM BST.

Top videos

Video

The Tunisia fan seeking World Cup 'revenge' over England

  • From the section England
Video

Great Good Friday goals: Henry, Klinsmann & Owen

Video

'The voice!' Lingard reacts to old interview

Video

Tampering and tears - Australia's week of woe

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Smith breaks down in news conference

  • From the section Cricket
Video

This Country star's Premier League predictions

Audio

5 live Sport

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

The teenage weightlifter defying a stereotype

  • From the section Wales
Video

What's happened to Australia trio sends message to world cricket - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Gabby meets Petr Cech

  • From the section iPlayer
Audio

The Cheating Scandal that Rocked Cricket

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Harrogate Town confident of winning FA People's Cup

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
MKRC racing in Bled, Slovenia

Learn to Row Taster Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired