BBC Sport - The Premier League Show: Petr Cech says Gunners closer to Manchester City than points suggest

Arsenal closer to Man City than points suggest - Cech

  • From the section Arsenal

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech says the 33-point gap between them and league leaders Manchester City is not indicative of the difference in quality between the two.

Watch the full interview on The Premier League Show, tonight on BBC TWO at 22:00 BST.

Top videos

Video

Arsenal closer to Man City than points suggest - Cech

  • From the section Arsenal
Audio

The Cheating Scandal that Rocked Cricket

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Smith breaks down in news conference

  • From the section Cricket
Video

What's happened to Australia trio sends message to world cricket - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Audio

Warner deserves second chance - Merv Hughes

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Does rugby union have a backchat problem?

Video

Australia coach Lehmann apologises

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Harrogate Town confident of winning FA People's Cup

Video

Lehmann denies Ashes ball-tampering

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Cricket is about winning and players will cheat'

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired