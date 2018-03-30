BBC Sport - Great Good Friday goals: Jurgen Klinsmann, Michael Owen & Thierry Henry

Great Good Friday goals: Henry, Klinsmann & Owen

A look back at some of the best Premier League goals scored on Good Friday, including sparkling efforts from Thierry Henry, Jurgen Klinsmann and Michael Owen.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Great Good Friday goals: Henry, Klinsmann & Owen

Video

Tampering and tears - Australia's week of woe

  • From the section Cricket
Audio

5 live Sport

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Smith breaks down in news conference

  • From the section Cricket
Video

What's happened to Australia trio sends message to world cricket - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Gabby meets Petr Cech

  • From the section iPlayer
Audio

The Cheating Scandal that Rocked Cricket

  • From the section iPlayer
Audio

Warner deserves second chance - Merv Hughes

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

The teenage weightlifter defying a stereotype

  • From the section Wales
Video

Does rugby union have a backchat problem?

Video

Australia coach Lehmann apologises

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport February Half Term Activity Camp
MKRC racing in Bled, Slovenia

Learn to Row Taster Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired