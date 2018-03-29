Plymouth Argyle: Craig Brewster leaves assistant manager role after hip surgery

Craig Brewster (right) has previously managed Inverness and Dundee United

Craig Brewster has left his role at Plymouth Argyle's assistant manager.

The 51-year-old has been away from Home Park since undergoing hip replacement surgery in January and will not return before his contract ends in the summer.

He has been boss Derek Adams' number two since his appointment at Home Park in the summer of 2015.

Under the pair, Argyle reached the 2016 League two play-off final before losing to AFC Wimbledon, but gained automatic promotion last season.