Michy Batshuayi: Uefa ends investigation into Borussia Dortmund striker's racial abuse claim

Michy Batshuayi has scored six goals in seven Bundesliga games since joining Borussia Dortmund in January

Uefa has ended its investigation into a complaint from Borussia Dortmund's Michy Batshuayi of racist chanting during last month's Europa League tie against Italian side Atlanta.

Batshuayi said after the 1-1 draw that he heard "monkey noises in the stands".

Uefa fined Atlanta 34,000 euros for fireworks, thrown objects and blocked stairways, but said it had closed racism disciplinary proceedings.

Belgium striker Batshuayi, 24, is on loan at the German side from Chelsea.

Dortmund were also fined for 40,000 euros for the setting off of fireworks and thrown objects during the fixture in Italy.