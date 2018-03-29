Hibernian: Neil Lennon 'realistic' over John McGinn; Dylan McGeouch future 'up in the air'

Hibs duo John McGinn and Dylan McGeouch have both enjoyed superb seasons

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon admits he could lose two key midfielders in John McGinn and Dylan McGeouch this summer, but hopes they both stay.

McGeouch's situation is "up in the air" with Lennon conceding "it is still very open to debate whether he is going to be here or not next season".

McGinn's deal has another year to run, with Hibs rejecting two bids from Nottingham Forest last summer.

"If he stays another year, I will be absolutely delighted," Lennon said.

"But there is a business side as well. It would be more realistic to see what offers do come in. First of all you have to receive an offer and then the club has to decide whether it is enough.

"We have had an offer for him before and it was nowhere near the club's valuation."

McGinn, in his third season with the Edinburgh side after joining from St Mirren in the summer of 2015, has been the subject of speculation linking him with a move to Scottish champions Celtic.

John McGinn won his seventh cap in Scotland's win in Hungary

The 23-year-old started for Scotland in their midweek friendly victory in Hungary and Lennon believes he is "getting better".

"I thought he was excellent for Scotland," said the Northern Irishman. "I'm delighted for him.

"He is in brilliant form and it's great profile for the club. While he is here we just want to get the best out of him. In the last two or three seasons he has been outstanding and he is getting better."

McGinn is suspended for Saturday's visit of Partick Thistle to Easter Road, having accumulated 12 bookings in the Premeirship this season.

McGeouch, 25, faces a fitness test on an adductor muscle injury he picked up two weeks ago, which forced him to withdraw from the Scotland squad after his first call-up.

"He is fine, he is over it," Lennon said. "It was just the timing of it was really disappointing for him.

"But he is still very much in the manager's thoughts and hopefully he can keep replicating the form he has shown all season and be part of the trip that goes to South America (for friendlies against Peru, on 29 May, and Mexico, on 2 June)."

Whether McGeouch signs a new deal at the club before then remains to be seen.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: St Johnstone 1-1 Hibernian

"It is still up in the air, but that is his right, and his agent's right," Lennon added. "Talks are not ongoing at the minute, but I wouldn't say it has reached a stand-off either.

"It is still very open to debate whether he is going to be here or not next season."

Saturday's game will be the first of three in eight days for Hibs against sides in the bottom four, with Hamilton also visiting Easter Road on Tuesday before a trip to face basement club Ross County a week on Saturday.

"They are going to be very difficult, because they are fighting for their lives," Lennon added. "The mind-set can be a bit different.

"We will probably go into all three games as favourites, but I think we have earned that right given our form since the turn of the year.

"It is an opportunity to put pressure on the teams ahead of us (Aberdeen and Rangers). They are four and six points ahead of us, although we have a game in hand on Rangers. The only way we can close that gap is by winning our games."