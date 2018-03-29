Gustav Engvall: Bristol City striker rejoins former side IFK Gothenburg on loan

From the section

Gustav Engvall made two appearances for Bristol City this season

Bristol City striker Gustav Engvall has rejoined Swedish side IFK Gothenburg on loan until 30 July.

The 21-year-old Swede joined the Ashton Gate side from Gothenburg for an undisclosed fee in August 2016.

However, he has failed to score in nine appearances in all competitions for Lee Johnson's side.

Engvall spent time on loan with Djurgardens IF last season, scoring eight times in 25 league appearances in two spells.

