Stoke: Ibrahim Afellay told to stay away by manager Lambert

Afellay was part of the Netherlands squad at the 2010 World Cup, as well as Euro 2008 and Euro 2012

Stoke forward Ibrahim Afellay will play no further part in the club's battle to avoid relegation after being told to stay away by manager Paul Lambert.

The 31-year-old former Barcelona man joined the Premier League club in 2015 and is under contract until 2019.

However, Lambert has been unhappy with the Dutchman's attitude and performance in training and has told Afellay not to report for duty any more.

It is understood the Stoke board are backing Lambert in his stance.

Afellay has not played since the 5-0 defeat at Chelsea on 30 December.

The Potters are second bottom of the Premier League table, three points from safety with seven games remaining.