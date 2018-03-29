Mike Flynn: Newport manager sends warning to out of contract players

Mike Flynn led Newport to a FA Cup fourth round replay against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley

Manager Michael Flynn has warned Newport County players with expiring contracts that the club "can't pay over the odds" for new deals.

The Exiles boss added his squad could be broken up in the summer as a result of players not signing contracts.

Injured captain Joss Labadie is one of a number of players whose terms expire at the end of the season.

"Those who are out of contract, some might be looking to go elsewhere but they need to be careful," said Flynn.

"You see what's happened to Joss [Labadie] where he's got injured, and he wasn't looking to go anywhere else. When the offer came in for him in January he wasn't interested one bit.

"But they've got to be careful, there are a lot of risks.

"I've made offers to a couple of players, if they want to drag it out they can drag it out but trust me I've got other targets that I'll be looking at, and if I get those targets then they're on the scrapheap or they're fighting to get a contract."

Newport still have hope of reaching the League Two playoffs despite being 10 points adrift with eight games to play, starting on Good Friday at home to Coventry.

Midfielder Joss Labadie faces a lengthy lay off with a knee injury, although the operation on it was successful

Flynn added he thinks it will difficult to keep the bulk of the squad together that took Premier League Spurs to an FA Cup replay.

"I can't afford to wait around, we're Newport County, we can't pay over the odds and the budget is the budget," added Flynn.

"I've made it quite clear to these players, if you're happy somewhere and you think we're hoping to improve things next season, for the extra £200, £300 a week is it worth the risk.

"Don't get me wrong if it was the league above you have to take their hat off to them and applaud that but if it's a sideways step does that money really make a difference when you're going into the unknown.

"For me it wouldn't and I'd want to play where I was happy and settled but that's entirely up to the players."