PAOK Salonika: Gun incident sees Greek club's president banned

Savvidis entered the pitch after Fernando Varela's goal was ruled out for offside

PAOK Salonika's president has been banned for three years for coming onto the pitch with a gun during a Greek top-flight game against AEK Athens.

Ivan Savvidis had a gun in a hip holster when he entered the field after PAOK had a late goal ruled out for offside during the game on 11 March, causing the match to be abandoned.

He was also fined 100,000 euros (£87,000) by the Greek Superleague.

PAOK have been docked three points and fined 63,000 euros (£55,000).

They will also play their next three home games behind closed doors and start next season with minus two points.

Title rivals AEK have been awarded a 3-0 win for the abandoned game, which was level at 0-0 when Savvidis, one of Greece's richest men, entered the field.

PAOK are third in the Greek top flight and victory would have moved them within two points of leaders AEK.

The league will resume on Saturday after being suspended on 12 March in the wake of the incident, for which Savvidis later apologised.