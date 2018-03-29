FA Cup: Wigan charged over pitch invasion after Man City victory

Media playback is not supported on this device Aguero in altercation with fan on pitch

Wigan Athletic have been charged by the Football Association over a pitch invasion by fans after their FA Cup fifth-round win over Manchester City.

Sergio Aguero had an altercation with a fan after the tie last month but the City striker faced no punishment.

Now Wigan have been charged for 'failing to ensure that no spectators or unauthorised persons encroached onto the pitch' at the DW Stadium.

The League One club has until 18:00 BST on Monday 9 April to respond.

City have already been fined £50,000 after failing to control their players when referee Anthony Taylor sent off Fabian Delph for a first-half challenge on Wigan's Max Power.

Wigan won the game 1-0 thanks to Will Grigg's late goal, but the Latics were eliminated in the sixth round following a 2-0 home defeat by Southampton.