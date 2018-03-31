Prestatyn relegated from Welsh Premier League after Barry Town loss

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 30 March

Championship Conference

Cefn Druids 3-1 Bala Town: Cefn Druids claimed their second win of phase two as they beat Bala despite being reduced to ten men.

The visitors started strongly but trailed through Arek Piskorski's opener, but the Lakesiders levelled through Nathan Burke's 25-yard strike.

Matty Owen restored the hosts lead at the Rock and Mike Pritchard's late, late goal secured the win after Alec Mudima's red card set up a tense finale.

Saturday, 31 March

Championship Conference

Connah's Quay Nomads 3-0 Cardiff Metropolitan: Nomads took control of second spot in the league with a comprehensive win over the students.

Michael Bakare opened the scoring at Deeside by lobbing the keeper on 19 minutes, before Andy Owens and Rob Hughes scored within three minutes of each other before the half time whistle.

Andy Morrison's Nomads now turn their attention to Welsh Cup semi-final next week against Bangor City.

Bangor City 1-0 The New Saints: Bangor kept the pressure on Connah's Quay with a victory against the Welsh Premier League champions The New Saints.

The only goal in the game came on the 10 minute mark when Dean Rittenberg slotted home after a good initial save from goalkeeper Paul Harrison.

TNS had their chances but were not clinical on the day.

Bangor are now level on 54 points with Nomads as the race for Europe tightens.

Play-off Conference

Newtown 2-3 Carmarthen Town: Carmarthen secured a crucial win at Latham Park against Newtown to close the gap on Aberystwyth Town to five points.

Despite going behind early on to an Ethan Jones strike, the Old Gold fought back through Liam Thomas and Luke Cummings as the visitors took a half-time lead.

Kieran Lewis made it 3-1 early in the second half as Newtown struggled and despite a late consolation from Callum Roberts, Carmarthen held on for a vital three points.

Llandudno 1-0 Aberystwyth Town: Llandudno secured their Welsh Premier League status for another season with a 1-0 win over Aberystwyth at the Giant Hospitality Stadium.

Neither team showed a clinical edge needed to break the deadlock in the first half as both sides squandered good opportunities.

Matty Williams' goal after 78 minutes was enough to secure the win for Llandudno and heap more pressure on Seamus Heath's Aberystwyth who are now just five points above the relegation zone with Carmarthen winning at Newtown.

Barry Town United 2-0 Prestatyn Town: Prestatyn's relegation from the Welsh Premier League was confirmed after a 2-0 defeat to in-form Barry Town at Jenner Park.

Jordan Cotterill put the home side in front with a half volley in the first half and Drew Fahiya's short range effort four minutes from time sealed the win.

The win was Barry Town's sixth in a row.

Evo-Stik Southern Premier League

Saturday, 31 March

Bishop's Stortford v Merthyr Town (15:00 BST)

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One North

Saturday, 31 March

Glossop North End v Colwyn Bay (15:00 BST)

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 1 April

Abergavenny Women v Port Talbot Town Ladies (14:00 BST)

Caernarfon Town Women v Swansea City Ladies (14:00 BST)

Cardiff City FC Women v Caldicot Town (14:00 BST)

Cyncoed Ladies v Cardiff Metropolitan Ladies (14:00 BST)

Llandudno Ladies FC v Rhyl Ladies FC (14:00 BST).