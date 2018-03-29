Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Alex McLeish, Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, John McGinn

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland manager Alex McLeish says the friendly win over Hungary was a much-needed shot in the arm for the national side. (Scotsman)

McLeish has heaped praise on central defenders Jack Hendry and Scott McKenna, insisting they can be the future for Scotland. (Various)

Scotland new-boy Barry Douglas was delighted to get the win in Budapest on Tuesday night, and says McLeish needs to be given time to make his mark in the job. (Herald)

Left-back Douglas, who has the job of trying to oust Kieran Tierney or Andrew Robertson from the Scotland side, believes McLeish's system of a back three with wing backs is perfect for him as his club side Wolves play a similar style. (Daily Record)

John McGinn should be a target for Celtic, according to Simon Donnelly

Former Rangers manager Ally McCoist says the club's board should tell Graeme Murty whether he has landed the manager's job beyond the summer, insisting clarity is needed to help the Ibrox club move forward. (Scottish Sun)

McCoist does, however, believe Murty's future will be resolved within two weeks, ahead of the Old Firm Scottish Cup semi-final. (Daily Record)

McCoist reveals that while he still loves football, he is not looking to return to the dugout as a manger at this stage. (Herald)

Simon Donnelly reckons Hibernian's John McGinn is the long-term successor to Scott Brown for Scotland - and is surprised his former club Celtic have not already made a move for the 23-year-old. (Scotsman)

McGinn hopes his display in the win in Budapest has ensured he is now a mainstay in McLeish's national line-up. (Herald)

Former Arsenal manager Terry Neil believes Celtic's Brendan Rodgers would be perfect for the Gunners, but he knows it would be difficult to lure the Northern Irishman away from the Scottish champions. (Daily Record)

Wales manager Ryan Giggs says Declan John's fine form for his country in the China Cup was down to the fact he is playing regularly for Rangers. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic skipper Scott Brown says it was a sit-down chat with manager Gordon Strachan that convinced him to join the club in 2007 instead of a number of other suitors, including Rangers. (Scotsman)

Scott Brown has spoken about his decision to join Celtic ahead of Rangers in 2007

And Brown says late Celtic legend Tommy Burns used to send him cheeky text messages urging him not to sign for Rangers. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh prop Darryl Marfo opens up on his frustration at missing Scotland's Six Nations campaign due to injury. (Scotsman)

Scottish 800m medal hopeful Lynsey Sharp says her preparations for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games have been less stressful than for the Glasgow 2014 Games. (The National)

Swimmer Duncan Scott goes into the pool at Gold Coast 2018 hoping to take inspiration from one of his heroes, Australian swimming legend Michael Thorpe. (The National)