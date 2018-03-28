BBC Sport - Watch: Scott McMann own goal seals Saints win over Accies
Watch: McMann own goal seals Saints win
- From the section Scottish Premiership
An own goal from Scott McMann means St Johnstone beat Hamilton Academical and climb to seventh in the Scottish Premiership. Commentary from BBC Radio Scotland's Paul Mitchell, Allan Preston and Derek Ferguson.
MATCH REPORT: St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton Academical
