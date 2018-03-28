BBC Sport - Watch: Scott McMann own goal seals Saints win over Accies

An own goal from Scott McMann means St Johnstone beat Hamilton Academical and climb to seventh in the Scottish Premiership. Commentary from BBC Radio Scotland's Paul Mitchell, Allan Preston and Derek Ferguson.

MATCH REPORT: St Johnstone 1-0 Hamilton Academical

Available to UK users only.

