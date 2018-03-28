Paul Tisdale: Exeter City manager's future still uncertain as contract talks continue

Paul Tisdale is the second longest-serving manager in England's top four divisions

Exeter City manager Paul Tisdale says he has still not reached an agreement with the club to extend his contract.

The 45-year-old was served notice on his two-year rolling deal in November 2016 after a vote by the Exeter City Supporter's Trust, which runs the club.

Since then he has taken the Grecians to the League Two play-off final and the club are in the play-off places once again this season.

"It's all about the deal, but the deal's not done," he told BBC Devon.

In an interview with The Times published on Monday, Tisdale said the club needed to change its aspirations if it wanted him to stay.

"I love the club, I've committed 12 years of my life to it, but we've been standing still," he continued.

"On the one hand, standing still means that you're safe and it's a very considered environment, but the trouble is that everyone else is moving forward and the only way we've kept in business is by selling player after player."

Exeter's director of football Steve Perryman (left), who helped appoint Tisdale, will retire at the end of the season

In September, City's chairman Julian Tagg said the club was "close" to a new deal with Tisdale, who took over in the summer of 2006.

A month later, Tisdale said he was "in no rush" to sign a new deal with the club he has guided from the Conference to a three-year spell in League One from 2009 to 2012.

But on Thursday, Tisdale - the longest-serving manager in the EFL and second-longest in English professional football behind Arsenal's Arsene Wenger - refused to be drawn on whether he would leave St James Park at the end of the season.

"The dialogue has been there for a long time now," he said. "I wouldn't say that we've reached a conclusion yet, but it hasn't changed anything with the way we're working or how motivated we are as a team to get the results.

"As it stands at the moment I'm out of contract soon, but that's not to say I won't sign a new contract soon."