BBC Sport - 'This is massive for everyone at Cliftonville' - Barry Gray on Irish Cup semi-final
'This is massive for everyone at Cliftonville' - boss Gray
- From the section Irish
Cliftonville manager Barry Gray says Loughgall have demanded respect by beating Premiership teams on their way to reaching the Irish Cup semi-finals.
The Championship side beat Ards and then Glenavon to reach the last four.
Loughgall striker Gary Liggett also looks forward to the match against at the Oval on Saturday.
