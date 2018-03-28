Women's Euro 2021: FA to make bid and hope to field Team GB side at Tokyo 2020

Captained by Casey Stoney, Team GB's women's football team reached the quarter-finals at the London 2012 Olympics

England will bid to host the Women's European Championships in 2021, says the FA's head of women's football Baroness Sue Campbell.

Austria and Hungary are also bidding to stage the tournament, with the decision set to be made by December.

Campbell also told BBC Sport she was "confident" there would be a women's football side representing Team GB at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"We've worked with the home countries. They are really supportive," she said.

BBC Sport understands that the Scottish FA would be against the selection of Scottish players in a GB team, but would not stand in the way of a squad comprised only of English players.

The Irish FA refused to comment while attempts have been made to contact the Welsh FA.

Team GB reached the quarter-finals at London 2012 but did not enter a team for the Rio 2016 Games because the four home nation football associations could not reach an agreement.

"We're going to make sure that through selection and the way we scout, we'll look across the whole of Great Britain and we'll give every player with an aspiration to play for Team GB the chance to do so," Campbell added.

European bid

Campbell was appointed as head of women's football at the FA in January 2016

England reached the semi-finals of the 2017 European Championships, which took place in the Netherlands.

Then under the management of Mark Sampson, the Lionesses were favourites to win the tournament but lost 3-0 to the hosts.

"We'll put the bid in in the summer, and we'll know our fate by December," Campbell said.

"We're working with UK Sport, who have attracted major events in a whole range of sports including World Championships. They have massive experience so that will help us."

England last held the tournament in 2005, finishing bottom of their group as Germany went on to win the final.

But the Lionesses went on to reach the final four years later in Finland, when Germany claimed their fifth consecutive European title.

"We've put out a tender to cities, and they are really excited. They're putting in their written bids now," Campbell added.

"We'll select those cities not just on the basis of their facilities, but also on their legacy plan."