Crystal Palace v Liverpool - rate the players

Player Rater

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Player of the match

ZahaWilfried Zaha

7.01

Crystal Palace

Avg

  1. 11Zaha

    7.01

  2. 4Milivojevic

    6.94

  3. 3van Aanholt

    6.18

  4. 12Sakho

    6.11

  5. 10Townsend

    6.05

  6. 7Cabaye

    5.91

  7. 18McArthur

    5.87

  8. 29Wan-Bissaka

    5.78

  9. 13Hennessey

    5.69

  10. 34Kelly

    5.69

  11. 8Loftus-Cheek

    5.29

  12. 24Fosu-Mensah

    4.79

  13. 17Benteke

    4.78

Liverpool

Avg

  1. 11Mohamed Salah

    7.00

  2. 21Oxlade-Chamberlain

    6.47

  3. 9Firmino

    6.26

  4. 26Robertson

    6.23

  5. 19Mané

    6.16

  6. 6Lovren

    5.77

  7. 4van Dijk

    5.66

  8. 7Milner

    5.65

  9. 5Wijnaldum

    5.14

  10. 14Henderson

    5.04

  11. 20Lallana

    5.03

  12. 32Matip

    4.99

  13. 66Alexander-Arnold

    4.61

  14. 1Karius

    4.44

