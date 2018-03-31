Crystal Palace v Liverpool - rate the players
Player of the match
ZahaWilfried Zaha
7.01
Crystal Palace
Avg
- 11Zaha
7.01
- 4Milivojevic
6.94
- 3van Aanholt
6.18
- 12Sakho
6.11
- 10Townsend
6.05
- 7Cabaye
5.91
- 18McArthur
5.87
- 29Wan-Bissaka
5.78
- 13Hennessey
5.69
- 34Kelly
5.69
- 8Loftus-Cheek
5.29
- 24Fosu-Mensah
4.79
- 17Benteke
4.78
Liverpool
Avg
- 11Mohamed Salah
7.00
- 21Oxlade-Chamberlain
6.47
- 9Firmino
6.26
- 26Robertson
6.23
- 19Mané
6.16
- 6Lovren
5.77
- 4van Dijk
5.66
- 7Milner
5.65
- 5Wijnaldum
5.14
- 14Henderson
5.04
- 20Lallana
5.03
- 32Matip
4.99
- 66Alexander-Arnold
4.61
- 1Karius
4.44