Evangelos Marinakis: Nottingham Forest say owner faces 'no charge'

Evangelos Marinakis has owned Olympiakos since 2010

Nottingham Forest owner and shipping magnate Evangelos Marinakis has not been charged for drug trafficking, says the club's chairman Nicholas Randall.

In an open letter to fans, Randall said the matter was under investigation but "there is no 'charge' against Marinakis and no 'prosecution' is in process".

On Friday, a Greek prosecutor said Marinakis faces "very serious charges" after an investigation into a tanker that was carrying heroin in 2014.

The 50-year-old says he is "innocent".

Randall added: "I have no hesitation whatsoever in accepting what he says. Indeed, the material I have seen is only consistent with that conclusion and with no other."

On Monday, the Forest and Olympiakos owner was cleared of forming a match-fixing ring in Greece by the country's Supreme Court, but may still face a bribery charge.

Greek media reported the bribery allegations relating to match manipulation have been referred to a judicial council to determine whether or not to drop the charges against him.

"The facts are clear and beyond doubt," said Randall. "Mr Marinakis has never been convicted of any criminal offence in any court or tribunal in any jurisdiction in the world.

"I have no hesitation in confirming that I have no doubt at all that Mr Marinakis remains a fit and proper person to be the joint owner of Nottingham Forest Football Club."

Marinakis completed his takeover of Nottingham Forest last May, bringing to an end Fawaz Al Hasawi's five-year reign in charge of the Championship club.