Dundee: Defender Josh Meekings signs new deal

Josh Meekings, 25, started his career at Ipswich Town before moving to Inverness Caley Thistle

Dundee defender Josh Meekings has signed a two-year contract extension at Dens Park.

The 25-year-old started his career at Ipswich Town then spent six years at Inverness Caley Thistle before joining Dundee last summer.

Since returning from injury and making his Dundee debut in October, he has made 20 appearances.

"I am absolutely delighted, I am happy that it is finally done and can't thank the manager enough," Meekings said.

"I have been delighted with everything that has gone on, albeit we need to turn it around a little bit in the league form and start getting a few results."

Dens Park manager Neil McCann said: "We are delighted that Josh has signed a two-year extension, it is great news for the club.

"He came in with a view of improving himself and getting his body feeling good. Actually, I don't think we will see the best of Josh Meekings until next season, once he has this season under his belt.

"He has been a big player for us this season and I think he is only going to get better."