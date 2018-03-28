Alex Smith: Falkirk technical director to retire from football

Alex Smith retires from his positions as Falkirk's technical director at the end of the season

Alex Smith has announced he will bring one of the longest careers in Scottish football to an end this summer.

The 78-year-old, currently Falkirk's technical director, will retire in the summer before moving to Australia.

During his managerial career, Smith won the Scottish Cup with Aberdeen and St Mirren, as well as the League Cup with the Dons.

He also managed Clyde, Scotland under-21s, Dundee United, Ross County, and Falkirk on an interim basis.

Falkirk will honour Smith by dedicating their final league match of the season, against St Mirren, to his career.

Smith started his career as a player in 1958 at Kilmarnock and had spells at Stenhousemuir, Stirling Albion, East Stirlingshire and Albion Rovers.

He took his first steps in management with Stenhousemuir before a 12-year spell with Stirling Albion preceded his moves to St Mirren and Aberdeen.