Bobby Ferguson: Former Ipswich Town manager dies aged 80

Sir Bobby Robson (left) recommended Bobby Ferguson as his successor when he left Ipswich

Former Ipswich Town manager Bobby Ferguson has died at the age of 80.

He was Sir Bobby Robson's first-team coach when the Tractor Boys won the Uefa Cup in 1981 and became boss the following season when Robson left Portman Road to become England manager.

Before joining Ipswich's backroom staff in the 1970s, Ferguson was a full-back for Newcastle, Derby and Cardiff.

Ipswich will wear black armbands and hold a minute's applause before their home game with Millwall on Monday.

"Ipswich Town Football Club sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Bobby at this sad time," said a club statement.

Ferguson stayed in charge of the East Anglian club until 1987 and later had coaching spells at Sunderland and Birmingham.

'When he spoke you listened'

Tributes to Ferguson were led by members of Ipswich's Uefa Cup-winning side of 37 years ago.

Former England centre-back Russell Osman told BBC Radio Suffolk: "He'd go nose to nose with you in an argument and wouldn't back away at any time.

"He was somebody you respected. When he spoke you listened to him, and he treated the players with a hell of a lot of respect."

Dutch midfielder Frans Thijssen, who also played under Ferguson, said: "He had a special character and worked together as a combination with Bobby Robson.

"What stays with me are great memories in these years with him."