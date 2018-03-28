BBC Sport - Italy penalty wasn't clear & obvious - Gareth Southgate

Italy penalty wasn't clear & obvious - Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate is unhappy with the video assistant referee (VAR) decision that gave Italy a penalty and denied his side a win at Wembley.

READ MORE: Southgate unhappy with Italy VAR penalty decision

