BBC Sport - Gabriel Jesus header helps Brazil beat Germany
Jesus header helps Brazil beat Germany
- From the section Football
Germany lose for the first time in 23 matches as Man City forward Gabriel Jesus' header gives Brazil a 1-0 win in Berlin, in what was their first meeting since the 2014 World Cup semi-final.
MATCH REPORT: Jesus gives Brazil win to end Germany's undefeated streak
