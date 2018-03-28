BBC Sport - Gabriel Jesus header helps Brazil beat Germany

Jesus header helps Brazil beat Germany

Germany lose for the first time in 23 matches as Man City forward Gabriel Jesus' header gives Brazil a 1-0 win in Berlin, in what was their first meeting since the 2014 World Cup semi-final.

MATCH REPORT: Jesus gives Brazil win to end Germany's undefeated streak

