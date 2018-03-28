Late nights in China to stay fresh for club - James Chester

James Chester has been capped 31 times for Wales after making his international debut in 2014

Defender James Chester has revealed how late nights in China prepared Wales' players for club duty this weekend.

There was an eight hour time difference when the squad journeyed 7,000 miles to Nanning to compete in the China Cup.

But players kept to a four hour time difference all week to remain as fresh as possible when returning to the UK.

"It's been a bit strange staying up till half three, four in the morning, and having your breakfast at one," said Aston Villa defender Chester.

"But it was for that reason, to make sure when we get home it's not as difficult to get back to normal life.

"It was a very long time ago when I last stayed up that late, and it certainly won't be a regular thing.

"It has been strange but it will make it a lot easier getting back - and some of us have got massive games coming up."

Villa head to Chester's former club Hull on Saturday trying to maintain their Championship promotion push as they chase Cardiff City who are second behind Wolves.

Neil Warnock's men host Burton on Friday.

Other Wales players such as Reading's Chris Gunter, Preston's Billy Bodin, Lee Evans of Sheffield United and Norwich midfielder Marley Watkins are also in action on Friday.