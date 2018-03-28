Simon Thomas: TV presenter proud of 'true hero' son, who walks out a Wembley mascot
TV presenter Simon Thomas has spoken of his pride and gratitude to the Football Association after his son walked out with England as a mascot at Wembley.
In November, Sky Sports host Thomas' wife Gemma died just three days after being diagnosed with leukaemia.
After Tuesday's match, a 1-1 friendly draw with Italy, Thomas said of son Ethan: "The pride I have for him was overflowing.
"His mum too would have been bursting with pride."
In a blog post, he thanked both England and the FA for "making it a night my boy will never ever forget".
He also posted a picture of the Sir Bobby Moore statue outside Wembley on Twitter and wrote: "One of England's true heroes and tonight my boy gets a once in a lifetime chance to be an England mascot. He's my true hero."